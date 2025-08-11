Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 298.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,858 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,094,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 227,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after buying an additional 77,605 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 778,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,058,000 after buying an additional 83,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $45.96 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

