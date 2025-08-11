Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) and WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Head to Head Survey

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) and WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Boyd Group Services has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WK Kellogg has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boyd Group Services and WK Kellogg”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services $3.07 billion 0.96 $24.54 million $0.62 222.31 WK Kellogg $2.71 billion 0.74 $72.00 million $0.37 62.38

WK Kellogg has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boyd Group Services. WK Kellogg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Group Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Services and WK Kellogg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services 0.44% 2.83% 0.95% WK Kellogg 1.31% 31.94% 5.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boyd Group Services and WK Kellogg, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 0 1 3 1 3.00 WK Kellogg 2 6 0 0 1.75

WK Kellogg has a consensus price target of $20.5714, suggesting a potential downside of 10.87%. Given WK Kellogg’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WK Kellogg is more favorable than Boyd Group Services.

Dividends

Boyd Group Services pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. WK Kellogg pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Boyd Group Services pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WK Kellogg pays out 178.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WK Kellogg has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WK Kellogg is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Boyd Group Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of WK Kellogg shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of WK Kellogg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. It serves insurance companies and individual vehicle owners. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

