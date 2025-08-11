BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Issue $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th.

BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

BOKF stock opened at $101.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.88. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $85.07 and a twelve month high of $121.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.02.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.80 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

