Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,638 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. AT&T makes up approximately 0.2% of Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.66.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $200.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

