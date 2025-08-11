Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $5.21 Million Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 449,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,000. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for approximately 2.8% of Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSLV. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 177,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,496,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after buying an additional 332,138 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 89,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 523,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 69,345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $13.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

