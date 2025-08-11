Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC Invests $5.18 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average of $102.50. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $103.61.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

