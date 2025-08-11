Best Fitness Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 8th

Apple, lululemon athletica, Celsius, PDD, and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business revolves around health and exercise—this includes gym and fitness‐club operators, manufacturers of workout equipment, and makers of wearable activity trackers. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to consumer trends in wellness and physical activity. Performance of fitness stocks often correlates with economic cycles, discretionary spending patterns and evolving health-and-wellness trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $9.33 on Friday, hitting $229.36. 97,412,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,842,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,773,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,136. lululemon athletica has a 1-year low of $186.52 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.95 and a 200 day moving average of $294.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,221,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,498. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.25. 3,249,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,942,333. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.38. PDD has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $155.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (MRM)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

Shares of NYSE MRM traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 109,793,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,728. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

