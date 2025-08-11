Best Fintech Stocks To Watch Now – August 8th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, Carlyle Group, Q2, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, DeFi Development, and Blend Labs are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or provide technology-driven financial products and services, such as digital payments, online lending platforms, or robo-advisors. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly evolving financial technology sector, which aims to improve efficiency, accessibility, and user experience in traditional banking and finance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI traded up $5.14 on Friday, hitting $2,339.96. 190,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,221. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,441.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2,238.33. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $16.83. 8,796,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,199,947. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.90 and a beta of 2.28.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

CG stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.77. 552,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.71. Q2 has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,478.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

KSPI traded up $3.95 on Friday, reaching $95.72. The company had a trading volume of 425,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,419. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a fifty-two week low of $75.90 and a fifty-two week high of $131.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average is $89.90.

DeFi Development (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

NASDAQ:DFDV traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. 2,055,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $305.17 million, a PE ratio of -62.05 and a beta of -7.30. DeFi Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

Blend Labs (BLND)

Blend Labs, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

BLND stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.98. 9,009,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,018. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

