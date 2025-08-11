Best Esports Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 8th

PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, and Insight Enterprises are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate a significant portion of their revenue from competitive video gaming—this includes game developers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms and hardware manufacturers. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the fast-growing esports sector, whose performance is driven by factors such as tournament viewership, sponsorship deals, new game releases and evolving consumer trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,671. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of NYSE SPHR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 448,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,220. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NSIT traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.51. The stock had a trading volume of 129,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $115.68 and a 1-year high of $225.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.49.

