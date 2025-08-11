Best Blue Chip Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 10th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, strong balance sheets and often regular dividend payouts. They typically have high market capitalizations and are viewed as lower-risk investments that can better withstand market volatility. Because of their reliability, blue-chip stocks are commonly used as core holdings in long-term, wealth-preserving portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of KRMN stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.93. 3,047,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,787. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.14. 95,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,344. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The company has a market cap of $76.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 0.82.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.08. 14,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,765. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $47.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of FBGRX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.47.

