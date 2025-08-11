Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 379 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 147,494 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 543,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 529,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 163,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period.

JVAL opened at $44.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $524.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

