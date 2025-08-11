Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 26 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KLA by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of KLA stock opened at $914.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $888.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $774.20. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $945.87.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.01%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $920.00 price target (up from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.59.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

