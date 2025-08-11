Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharpepoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $293.53 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $297.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.84.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

