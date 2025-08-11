Benjamin Edwards Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its stake in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.07% of Toro worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Toro by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,882,000 after acquiring an additional 37,405 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Toro by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.80. Toro Company has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $93.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

