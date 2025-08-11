Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Price

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NXST. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $186.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.72. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $141.66 and a 1-year high of $194.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $54,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,660.50. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $84,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,842.25. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,474 shares of company stock worth $3,666,988 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 617.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.