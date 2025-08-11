BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

BBVA Banco Frances Stock Down 1.4%

BBAR opened at $16.52 on Friday. BBVA Banco Frances has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.18.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 199.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 27.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 1,332.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

