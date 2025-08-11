Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Barfresh Food Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter.

Barfresh Food Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BRFH opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.00.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

