Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Down 4.9%

BAOS opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. Baosheng Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

