Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Down 4.9%
BAOS opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. Baosheng Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $13.66.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Baosheng Media Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.