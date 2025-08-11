Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Bank of America by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 226,246 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Bank of America by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.03 on Monday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $340.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

