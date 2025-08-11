Ballast Inc. Purchases 274 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $195.66 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

