Ballast Inc. Has $14.67 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 4.2% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ballast Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $14,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 941,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,349,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Avant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.63. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $75.43.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

