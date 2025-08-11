Ballast Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballast Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%
IJR stock opened at $110.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
