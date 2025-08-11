Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,370,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,560,000 after purchasing an additional 210,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,447,000 after buying an additional 367,798 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,389,000 after buying an additional 1,158,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,847,000 after buying an additional 396,633 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Ball Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BALL opened at $54.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Ball Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%. Ball’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.