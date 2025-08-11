Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $25,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $2,793,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,450,000 after buying an additional 277,554 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.60.

NYSE:AVY opened at $170.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $224.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

