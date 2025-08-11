AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Todd Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of AutoZone worth $82,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after acquiring an additional 770,005 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,530,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,296,000 after buying an additional 65,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,603,000 after buying an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $4,036.97 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,898.57 and a 52 week high of $4,094.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,737.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,646.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $36.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,087.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock worth $126,058,789. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

