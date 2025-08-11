Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 974 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 128.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 143,464 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 116.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

FTSD opened at $90.68 on Monday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

