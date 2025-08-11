Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 6,920 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in MetLife by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 34,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in MetLife by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in MetLife by 60.7% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in MetLife by 26.9% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $76.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

