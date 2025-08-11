Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE AMP opened at $504.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.14 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $521.95 and its 200 day moving average is $508.80.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $534.71.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

