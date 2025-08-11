Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 11,287 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $38,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 265.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

