Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,500 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $87.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rubrik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

In related news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $786,395.61. Following the sale, the director owned 998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,115.42. This trade represents a 90.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $176,420.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $251,839.55. This represents a 41.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,547 shares of company stock worth $103,010,329 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

