Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,272 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.29. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.99 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

