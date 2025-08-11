Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of BKLC opened at $122.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.03. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $91.90 and a 52 week high of $122.77.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

