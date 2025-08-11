Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 21.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 67.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Gold Fields Price Performance

GFI stock opened at $31.28 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

