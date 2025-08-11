Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 901 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $16.96 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $49,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,696.96. This represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,560 shares of company stock valued at $249,898 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

