Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,418,000 after acquiring an additional 777,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,297,000 after acquiring an additional 214,395 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18,567.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 200,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,628,000 after acquiring an additional 199,413 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $113,547,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,449,000 after acquiring an additional 185,002 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,204,250. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $31,199,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,851,900. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,999 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,220 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $804.29 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $728.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $656.29.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

