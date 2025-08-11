Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in OneMain by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 171.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $2,081,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,100 shares in the company, valued at $16,360,197. This represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,420. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,976,390. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $55.84 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 75.09%.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.