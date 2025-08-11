Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 116.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,417 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAL. TD Cowen raised their target price on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the company an “unchanged” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

