Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Has $159,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $89.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

