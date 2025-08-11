Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.3333.

AUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AUB

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 76,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,153.24. The trade was a 6.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Asbury purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $246,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 270,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,208.12. This trade represents a 2.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 18,941 shares of company stock valued at $606,502 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after acquiring an additional 94,883 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 558,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after acquiring an additional 113,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ AUB opened at $32.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $377.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.