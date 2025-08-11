Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Bought by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 267,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $10.95 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $6.57. The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Innovation Ltd Panacea purchased 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $186,389.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,014,000. The trade was a 1.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.