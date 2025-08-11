Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $19,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Assurant by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Assurant by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,725.75. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $203.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.58. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.39 and a fifty-two week high of $230.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

