ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,217 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 87.8% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 92.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 24.3% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2,599.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 56,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 95.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $205.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.10. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $312.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total transaction of $506,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,257.80. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,757.71. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

