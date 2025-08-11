ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Invests $301,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,935,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,560,000 after acquiring an additional 515,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,344,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,897,000 after buying an additional 364,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,991,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,819,000 after buying an additional 505,543 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,556,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,632,000 after buying an additional 63,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,754,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,076,000 after buying an additional 1,337,727 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.