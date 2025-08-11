ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Invests $287,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,489 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Pure Storage by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 29,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in Pure Storage by 99.6% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Pure Storage by 78.4% in the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 16,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in Pure Storage by 21.0% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 656,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 75,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,592.25. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $11,988,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,160,000. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,794 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG opened at $58.64 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $73.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

