argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,890 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in argenex were worth $48,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGX. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of argenex by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenex by 56.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of argenex in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of argenex in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenex in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenex Price Performance

Shares of ARGX opened at $661.83 on Monday. argenex SE has a 1-year low of $510.05 and a 1-year high of $696.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $580.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of argenex from $720.00 to $774.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of argenex in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of argenex from $741.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $746.81.

argenex Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

