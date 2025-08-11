Analyzing Sasol (NYSE:SSL) & Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) and Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Teekay shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Teekay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sasol alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sasol and Teekay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 1 0 0 2.00 Teekay 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Teekay 10.96% 5.67% 5.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sasol and Teekay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sasol and Teekay”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $14.72 billion 0.22 -$2.37 billion $2.27 2.17 Teekay $1.22 billion 0.56 $133.77 million $1.41 5.27

Teekay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sasol. Sasol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teekay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sasol has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teekay beats Sasol on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sasol

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers. The company also provides linear alkyl benzene, sulfonate, macrogol/polyethylene glycol, ethanol, isopropyl, acetone, and MIBK and ethyl acetate products; and fatty alcohols, alkoxylates, ether sulfates, solvents, dispersants, diluents esters, alpha-hydroxy acids ester, waxes, diluents, guerbet alcohols, biosurfactants, C6-C20+ alcohols, ethoxylates, propoxylates, paraffins/isoparaffins, parafols, amines, alkylphenols, and sulfates. In addition, it offers alcohols, esters, ethers, carboxylic acids, surfactants, oil and water soluble polyglycols, formulation and surface modifiers, solvents and coalescents, wax cuts, blends and forms, FT hard waxes, blends, lubrication packages, nucleators, release agents, emulsifiers, wetting agents, tank-mix adjuvant components, fertilizer additives, and specialty solvents. Further, the company explores, develops, produces, markets, and distributes natural oil and gas, and associated products; markets fuels and lubricants; develops and implements GTL and CTL ventures; operates coal mines; trades and transports oil, petrochemicals, and chemical products and derivatives; and provides engineering, research and development, and technology transfer services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Teekay

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services. As of March 1, 2024, the company operated a fleet of approximately 53 owned and chartered-in vessels. It serves energy and utility companies, major oil traders, large oil consumers and petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.