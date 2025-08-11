Analyzing Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) & Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) and Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marui Group and Dillard’s”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marui Group $1.67 billion 2.37 $175.49 million $2.07 21.19 Dillard’s $6.59 billion 1.12 $593.48 million $36.19 13.05

Profitability

Dillard’s has higher revenue and earnings than Marui Group. Dillard’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marui Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Marui Group and Dillard’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marui Group 10.80% 11.73% 2.66% Dillard’s 8.93% 30.52% 15.16%

Dividends

Marui Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Dillard’s pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marui Group pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dillard’s pays out 2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dillard’s has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of Dillard’s shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Dillard’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Marui Group and Dillard’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marui Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dillard’s 2 1 0 0 1.33

Dillard’s has a consensus target price of $359.3333, suggesting a potential downside of 23.90%. Given Dillard’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than Marui Group.

Volatility & Risk

Marui Group has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dillard’s has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dillard’s beats Marui Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts. It is also involved in the operation of websites; contract store opening and operation services; provision of credit card services; operation of Marui/Modi stores; investing and financing direct-to-consumer businesses; internet sales; specialty store; credit loan; collection and management of receivables; credit check; trucking and forwarding; software development; and operation of IT systems, and building management businesses. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc. engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies' apparel, ladies' accessories and lingerie, juniors' and children's apparel, men's apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products. The Construction segment constructs and remodels stores through CDI Contractors, LLC. The company was founded by William Thomas Dillard in 1938 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

