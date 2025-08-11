Analyzing Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) and NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of NextDecade shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of NextDecade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and NextDecade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners 10.71% 19.88% 7.73% NextDecade N/A -26.59% -6.45%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Enterprise Products Partners has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextDecade has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enterprise Products Partners and NextDecade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners 0 5 8 2 2.80 NextDecade 0 0 3 1 3.25

Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus target price of $36.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.23%. NextDecade has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.73%. Given NextDecade’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextDecade is more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and NextDecade”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners $56.22 billion 1.21 $5.90 billion $2.69 11.70 NextDecade N/A N/A -$61.75 million ($0.78) -13.26

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than NextDecade. NextDecade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Products Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats NextDecade on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services. It operates natural gas processing facilities located in Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming; NGL pipelines; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL and related product storage facilities; and NGL marine terminals. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates crude oil pipelines; and crude oil storage and marine terminals, which include a fleet of approximately 250 tractor-trailer tank trucks that are used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates natural gas pipeline systems to gather, treat, and transport natural gas. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Napoleonville, Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Wharton County, Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation facilities, including propylene fractionation units and propane dehydrogenation facilities, and related marketing activities; butane isomerization complex and related deisobutanizer operations; and octane enhancement, isobutane dehydrogenation, and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates refined products pipelines and terminals; and ethylene export terminals; and provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

