Analysts Set Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) PT at $250.83

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.50.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

BR stock opened at $266.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $206.29 and a one year high of $271.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,829.02. This trade represents a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $1,169,728.67. Following the sale, the director owned 7,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,229.66. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,048 shares of company stock worth $4,101,083. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,199,000 after buying an additional 438,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,952,000 after buying an additional 1,186,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,031,000 after buying an additional 136,386 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,751,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,610,000 after buying an additional 61,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,713,000 after buying an additional 40,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.