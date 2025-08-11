Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

NYSE APH opened at $110.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 451,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. This trade represents a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,625. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 586,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,935,980. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 294,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 82,375 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

